India A crush Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up

BENGALURU: Riyan Parag's blistering half-century propelled India A to a resounding 130-run victory over Namibia in the warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on Friday.

India A captain Ayush Badoni's decision to bat first paid dividends as his team's batting unit piled up a commendable total of 197/8 in their 20 overs.

Leading the way for the home side was middle-order batter Parag, who top-scored with a blazing 69 off 39 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes.

Besides him, Naman Dhir and Ashutosh Sharma made handy contributions to India A's total, scoring 39 and 35, respectively.

For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann, Max Heingo and captain Gerhard Erasmus bagged two wickets each, while Bernard Scholtz and Willem Myburgh could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 198-run target, Namibia's batting unit could accumulate 67 before getting bowled out in 12.1 overs.

Dylan Leicher remained the top-scorer for the African side with a 20-ball 22, while opener Jan Frylinck (12) were the only other batter to amass double figures against a ruthless India A bowling attack.

For India A, Gurjapneet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma and Vipraj Nigam picked up two wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi and skipper Badoni chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The humbling defeat meant Namibia enter the tournament with contrasting momentum as they previously edged past Scotland by six runs in the high-scoring first warm-up match.

The African side, drawn in Group A, will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands in New Delhi on February 10 before taking on co-host and defending champions India at the same venue on February 12.

They will then travel to Chennai, where they will lock horns with the United States of America (USA) on February 15, while their remaining group-stage fixture is scheduled against Pakistan in Colombo on February 18.