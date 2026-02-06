Justin Gaethje ready to headline UFC White House event against Ilia Topuria

This collage of photos shows UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (left) and Justin Gaethje. — X/UFC

Justin Gaethje is ready to headline the UFC White House event against the lightweight champion Ilia Topuria on June 14.

Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 to claim the interim lightweight title.

The American secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46.

With the victory, the American ended Pimblett's seven-fight unbeaten run in the UFC, but praised the Liverpool fighter, giving him credit for his toughness.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Gaethje said that he was thinking about a fight with Topuria in January, but somehow it didn’t happen, and now they will be in action at White House.

“Ilia Topuria on the White House [card]. It has to be. No other option,” Gaethje said.

“Walking out of the Oval Office, into the cage, wearing the flag. I’ve been speaking [it] into existence since I fought [Rafael] Fiziev last year. I thought it would be Topuria in January, and then I would fight and defend my belt on the White House card in June.

“Things change up, can’t control everything. Ilia takes a step back, has some personal issues. I still get to fight for an interim championship, which makes me a champion on paper, which gives me Ilia Topuria on the White House in June.”

Justin Gaethje’s prediction comes in timely, as Topuria, who was busy resolving issues related to his personal life, has reportedly returned to training.

Marca has reported that Topuria’s case had been dismissed after he came to an agreement with his wife regarding a recent lawsuit against him.

The ‘El Matador’ has also shared training photos with a message, “the champ is back!!!”