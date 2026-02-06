Italy stun UAE in T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up

Italy's Crishan Kalugamage (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against UAE at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 6, 2026. — ICC

CHENNAI: Anthony Mosca's quickfire half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Italy to an astounding 112-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's decision to field first backfired as Italy racked up a formidable total of 193/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of their openers Anthony and Justin Mosca.

The duo laid a solid foundation for a defendable total by putting together an 81-run partnership inside seven overs.

The partnership was eventually broken on the penultimate delivery of the seventh over when Anthony got run out after scoring a blazing 56 off 22 deliveries, studded with five sixes and as many fours.

Justin, on the other hand, made an anchoring 48 off 36 deliveries until getting retired out in the 14th over.

Besides them, Harry Manenti and Grant Stewart made notable contributions with 29 each, while Ben Manenti chipped in with 20.

Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for the UAE, taking three wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Simranjeet Singh and Muhammad Jawadullah could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 194-run target, UAE's batting unit faltered against a disciplined Italy's bowling attack and was folded for a meagre 81 in 18.2 overs.

Lower-order batter Muhammad Farooq remained their top-scorer with a cautious 23 off 25 deliveries, while Muhammad Zohaib (16) and Aryansh Sharma (15) were the others to amass double figures.

Crishan Kalugamage and Stewart jointly led Italy's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by JJ Smuts, who bagged two, while Ali Hasan and Ben Manenti chipped in with one scalp apiece.