‘Ex-top players have a responsibility’: Virgil van Dijk on pundits

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a UEFA Champions League match against Qarabag at Anfield in Liverpool on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has stated that former players-turned-pundits have a "responsibility" to the new generation of footballers when sharing opinions on their performances.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Reds’ captain said that opinions sometimes strayed into "clickbait, saying things to provoke things, and without thinking about the repercussions for the mental side of players".

He added that it is not a big problem for him, but he is worried about the youngsters.

"For me personally, I can deal with it, but I'm a bit worried for the next generation," Van Dijk told Neville.

Van Dijk has also spoken out on the subject in the past.

In November, the Dutchman said Wayne Rooney's comments on the leadership of Liverpool were "lazy criticism".

Rooney said that Liverpool’s leadership are the responsible for the club’s slump.

Pundits were also highlighted last month when former Manchester United midfielders Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt made negative comments about Lisandro Martinez.

Ahead of the Manchester derby, at Old Trafford, Butt and Scholes both criticised Martinez and claimed that Erling Haaland would treat him like a "little toddler" and would "throw him in the net" after scoring.

Martinez responded to the pundits, saying they "can talk on the television", but "no-one says anything" to your face.

Van Dijk said that criticism is a normal part of the game, but sometimes it also goes into being clickbait.

"I feel like the ex-top players have a responsibility to the new generation," Van Dijk said.

"Criticism is absolutely normal and part of the game, and I think it should stay that way.

"But sometimes criticism also goes into being clickbait, saying things to provoke things, and without thinking about the repercussions for the mental side of players, and especially the younger generation, who are constantly on social media.”

The Liverpool captain added that good and bad performances are part of the game, but when you get bullied all over social media, it affects you.

"You can say, 'yeah, you shouldn't be on social media' - that's what I've mentioned [to them] loads of times,” he added.

"There is always this thing of when you play a good game, younger players check all the positive praises, but when you have a worse game, and you're getting bullied all over social media, or you're getting bad criticism, it can really affect you.

"I've seen that in certain players in the past, and currently as well, because it's just not easy."