Pakistan hold final training session ahead of T20 World Cup campaign opener

COLOMBO: 2009 champions Pakistan held their final training session ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the Netherlands, scheduled to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) on Saturday.

According to the details, the national cricketers kick-started the training session by warming up, following which they partook in fielding practice under the supervision of coaches.

The Green Shirts then participated in batting and bowling drills in net sessions.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will lock horns with the Netherlands in the curtain raiser of the 20-team mega event, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The opening match of the tournament, however, may be disrupted as a heavy downpour is expected in the evening, with a high probability of precipitation at 83 per cent and expected rainfall of around 4.2 mm.

The SSC will also host Pakistan's two group-stage matches against the United States of America (USA) on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to boycott their third group-stage fixture, originally scheduled to be played against India at the R Premadasa Stadium here on February 15, on the directives of their federal government.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan stated.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026:



Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule:



February 7 – against Netherlands at SSC, Colombo

February 10 – against USA at SSC, Colombo