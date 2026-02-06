Sooryavanshi surpasses Babar with record-shattering knock in U19 World Cup final

The collage of photos shows India's U19 batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam. — ICC

HARARE: Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a sensational 175 to put India in a commanding position against England in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final, breaking multiple records in the process.

Sooryavanshi’s 175 is the first 150-plus score in a U19 World Cup playoff match, surpassing Nicholas Pooran’s 143 against Australia in the 2014 quarter-final in Dubai.

In finals, the previous highest score was Unmukt Chand’s unbeaten 111 against Australia in Townsville in 2012.

The innings also ranks as the second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs, only behind Ambati Rayudu’s 177* against England U19 in Taunton in 2002. Sooryavanshi’s earlier 171 against UAE U19 in Dubai in December is third on the list.

At 14 years and 316 days, he became the youngest player to score a U19 World Cup hundred, breaking Babar Azam’s record of 15 years and 92 days set against West Indies in 2010.

Only Sooryavanshi (4) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (1) have scored Youth ODI hundreds before turning 15, based on available records.

Earlier in the season, he also became the youngest List A centurion at 14 years and 272 days, hitting the milestone during the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh.

Sooryavanshi’s hundred came off just 55 balls, making it the second-fastest hundred in U19 World Cup history, behind Australia’s Will Malajczuk, who reached the mark in 51 balls against Japan.

He took 71 balls to reach 150, the fastest in U19 World Cup history, surpassing Ben Mayes’ 98-ball effort for England earlier in the tournament.

The left-hander’s strike-rate of 218.75 during his 175 off 80 balls is the highest ever for an innings of at least 50 balls in U19 World Cup history.

Earlier this season, he had also recorded the fastest List A 150, reaching the milestone in 59 balls, overtaking AB de Villiers’ 64-ball effort in the 2015 World Cup.

Sooryavanshi smashed 15 sixes in the innings, the most ever in a Youth ODI innings, surpassing his own previous record of 14 against UAE U19.

His 30 sixes in the 2026 U19 World Cup are the most in the tournament’s history, comfortably eclipsing the previous record of 18 held jointly by Dewald Brevis (2022) and Finn Allen (2016, 2018).

In addition, he registered four 50-plus scores in the tournament, all at a strike-rate above 100, a first in U19 World Cup history.

His total of 439 runs in the competition ranks fourth in a single edition, behind Dewald Brevis (506 in 2022), Shikhar Dhawan (505 in 2004), and Brett Williams (471 in 1988). Afghanistan’s Faisal Shinozada, who scored a hundred in Wednesday’s semi-final, sits fifth with 435.