'Role models don’t do these things,' says Salman Agha on India handshake row

Suryakumar Yadav (right) and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha stand on the field for the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the India handshake incident, stressing the importance of setting the right example for younger players.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands on Saturday, Agha addressed recent incidents affecting the game, underlining the need for professionalism and respect on and off the field.

“We don’t feel hurt, but for the game, it’s not good. I can say this with my chest open: these things should obviously not happen,” Agha said.

He reflected on the responsibility of players as role models for younger generations, emphasising that professional behaviour sets a standard for aspiring cricketers.

"Growing up as a kid, I always saw people doing what was required for the game to improve. By doing that, we, to some extent, become role models. We don’t engage in such behaviour because if we do, kids will pick it up and repeat it tomorrow. So, I think these things should not happen—role models don’t do these things," he added.

The sportsmanship saga between India and Pakistan dates back to the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, marking a series of high-profile controversies in cricket.

Tensions began in the group-stage clash of the Asia Cup, continued through the Super Four, and culminated in the final, where India defeated Pakistan but chose not to personally accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB Chairman and ACC President.

Similar incidents were reported in the Women’s World Cup clash between the two sides and the Hong Kong Super Sixes, where handshakes and basic courtesies were allegedly ignored.

The situation escalated further when India boycotted matches against Pakistan in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), refusing to face them in both the group stage and semifinal.

While India’s on-field performances remained strong, their repeated off-field snubs sparked criticism across media and fan forums, raising questions about the balance between competitive rivalry and sportsmanship in cricket.

Even during the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026, the handshake saga continued, with Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf and India’s Ayush Mhatre avoiding handshakes during the Super Sixes round.

For the unversed, the green shirts will formally kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, which will also host their group-stage matches against the United States on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

The Green Shirts were scheduled to face arch-rivals India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15. However, the Government of Pakistan has barred the team from participating in the blockbuster fixture.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the Super Eight stage, divided into two groups of four.

The top two teams from each Super Eight pool will then qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

If Pakistan reaches the semi-finals and final, the knockout matches will be held in Colombo; otherwise, the semi-finals and final will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.