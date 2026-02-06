Deontay Wilder sends support to Anthony Joshua after tragic accident

A collage of former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder, a former heavyweight world champion, has come up to support fellow Briton Anthony Joshua after the accident that claimed the lives of two of Joshua's friends on the road on 29 December in Nigeria.

Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died in the crash that happened in Nigeria, close to Lagos, when a car hit a stationary truck. Joshua had slight injuries.

In an interview, Wilder, who fights Briton Derek Chisora on 4 April in London, sends support and prayers to Joshua, calling on him to stay encouraged and strong.

“In this boxing business we all are family. So from another brother to another brother – stay encouraged, Anthony Joshua. Keep your head up, Anthony Joshua. Stay prayed up, bro, because you’ve still got life,” Wilder said.

Wilder disclosed that the event triggered painful memories of his loss.

“It’s tough to find the words to tell a person, but know that you are in our prayers. My words may not mean anything in this moment in time. Maybe later on,” Wilder said.

“I don’t know where he is mentally, emotionally, physically or spiritually, but I know that I will advise him to stay strong.”

Joshua and Wilder had never faced off never before, although a proposed undisputed title fight had collapsed in 2018 when Wilder was the WBC champion, and Joshua was the WBA, WBO and IBF champion.

The emotional message highlights the bond of the boxing community, even with the competition, at moments of personal loss.