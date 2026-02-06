Emma Raducanu storms into Transylvania Open semi-finals

Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her second round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova on January 21, 2026. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu made a telling statement to make it through to the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open as she defeated Poland’s Maja Chwalinska 6-0, 6-4 here on the Center Court on Thursday.

The British champion, whose sole achievement was an impressive win at the 2021 US Open, raced through the first set in a scant 25 minutes and did not lose a single game.

Chwalinska, the world number 146, provided more opposition in the second set, but Raducanu made a single decisive blow at 3-3 to close out the win. It is only the fourth appearance at a semi-final since Raducanu won her major in New York five years earlier.

Raducanu said that she was proud of her good opening and her second-set victory through adversity.

“I’m very happy with my performance today. I played a great match from the beginning,” the 23-year-old said.

“As always there’s some moments of adversity you have to overcome and I did that well in the second set, so I am really proud of that.”

Top seed Raducanu has now already won her first three matches after parting with coach Francis Roig after losing in the second round at the Australian Open in January.

She will then have to confront Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, who is making her first WTA Tour semi-final appearance defeating Chinese fourth seed Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-4, with 21 out of 23 break points saved.

In the meantime, Katie Boulter also advanced to the semi-finals of the Ostrava Open, where she defeated Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.

The 29-year-old Briton, who has recently parted with long-term coach Biljana Veselinovic and recruited Michael Joyce, will meet American world number 96 Katie Volynets in the final.