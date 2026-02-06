Star Indian player likely to be ruled out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

MUMBAI: India have suffered a significant blow ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, with all-rounder Harshit Rana set to miss the tournament due to a knee injury.

Rana sustained the injury during India’s recent warm-up match against South Africa, which the Blue Shirts won by 30 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

The 24-year-old walked off midway through the game at the D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, raising concerns about his fitness for the tournament.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed on Friday that the team was awaiting a final decision on Rana’s availability.

“Harshit Rana’s knee injury doesn’t look good, but his availability will be decided today,” Yadav said.

“If Harshit is ruled out, it will be a big blow. We will have to consider other combinations, but we have enough bench strength,” he added.

When asked about potential replacements, Yadav clarified that the team was not bound to add another all-rounder.

“We shall see. There is no hard-and-fast rule that he has to be an all-rounder,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

An official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India regarding the severity of Rana’s injury is still awaited.

However, medical documents obtained by India Today indicate that a clinical assessment conducted the day after the warm-up match revealed effusion, restricted movement, and lateral joint line tenderness in his right knee.

Subsequent scans confirmed a lateral meniscus tear, and after consulting Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala on February 6, Rana was advised to undergo surgical repair, ruling him out of the T20 World Cup.

India are already without Washington Sundar, who missed the New Zealand series due to a side strain but remains part of the squad and is expected to return in time.

Earlier, Tilak Varma had also missed the series against New Zealand but has since regained fitness and featured in two warm-up matches.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.