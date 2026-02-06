Salman Agha says 'won’t play' any senior player if unfit ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Salman Agha, Captain of Pakistan speaks to media during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) on February 06, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has confirmed that no senior player will feature in the playing XI if unfit ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Agha stressed the importance of team balance and fielding the strongest possible lineup.

He added that while senior players like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have been vital for Pakistan, the priority remains selecting a side that gives the team the best chance to win.

“I feel that we have brought 15 players here who form the best combination, and we will try to play exactly that. If any senior player, including Babar or Fakhar, isn’t fit, we won’t play them; we will choose what is best for the team,” Agha said.

“Fakhar has performed a lot for Pakistan over the past 10 years, and Babar has done the same. We are fully supporting them, but for the team, we will make the playing XI that is best,” he added.

Addressing concerns regarding Usman Tariq’s bowling action, Agha reassured that the management is fully confident in the player.

“We will pick whichever combination is best,” he said. “I believe everything should happen on the field, not off it, and there is no issue with Usman Tariq’s action. He has already been cleared twice, and I don’t understand why there is so much discussion about it. Now all that remains is for him to prove he is clear.”

The captain also expressed concern over distractions arising from off-field topics during press conferences.

“At press conferences, questions often shift away from cricket, which isn’t good,” he added. “Usman Tariq is an X-factor player for us, and we want the focus to remain on cricket and performance.”

Speaking specifically about the team’s linchpin, Babar Azam, he highlighted both his strategic importance and commitment to personal improvement.

“Babar Azam is very important for us in these conditions and is continuously working on improving his strike rate. Our entire focus is on the game, and we try not to talk about anything off the field,” he stated.

The 32-year-old captain expressed confidence in his team ahead of the matches, noting that the squad is focused and well-prepared.

“We are not under pressure from earlier matches. We will try to give our best in every game and aim to win all matches. Our preparation is very good; now we just need to work on our plan. Over the last six months, we have played good cricket.”

Clarifying his own batting position, Agha said, “I think I’m doing quite well at number three right now, so there’s no need to change. I will bat at three.”

He concluded by acknowledging external factors such as weather but emphasising the importance of team performance.

“The weather is beyond our control, so we can’t do anything about it. Our performance is in our hands, and we have to deliver. If we win all three matches, then we won’t need a high run rate.”