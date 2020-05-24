Pakistan could've beaten India, had the series happened: Nahida Khan

Pakistan Women team's opening batter Nahida Khan believes that her team could have defeated India, had the ICC Women Championship Series tie between the nation been played.

Both the teams were scheduled to play the series last year between July to November, however, due to the Indian government's policies, the series could not take place and ICC had to distribute equal points between both the teams.

Nahida, 33, refrained from commenting on ICC's verdict but expressed disappointment at the overall situation.

"I can't say much on ICC's decision, but it is disappointing to miss such a series. Everyone wants to see India-Pakistan cricket. Fans would have had the opportunity to witness some great contest between women cricketers of two countries," she told Geo News.

"Of course, we could have," she responded when asked if Pakistan was in a position to beat India.

"We have defeated some better-ranked teams recently and we could have defeated India too. We were positive about playing against them."

Nahida made her Pakistan debut in 2009 and since then she has represented the country in 59 ODIs and 53 T20Is. She feels that Pakistan's women cricket has improved a lot in the last few years.

"We have increased the players' pool, we have improved our rankings and we have also started beating top teams," she said.

"I feel that the day isn't far when we'll be among the top three teams of the world."

Talking about the present situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nahida said that it was important for everyone to not waste time.

"We all are indoors, missing cricket but it is important that we must not take this time for granted and keep working on our fitness to keep ourselves prepared for a comeback on any given time," she said.

"I have a small gym in my home and I work on my fitness there. PCB's trainer has also given us a training plan and we all are following that."

