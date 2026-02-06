Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens sidelined with hamstring tear

West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville in action with Chelsea's Jamie Gittens in Premier League on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

Jamie Gittens, a winger at Chelsea, is expected to spend a significant period on the sidelines as the 21-year-old sustained a hamstring tear in the 2-1 win over West Ham United on the previous weekend, which Liam Rosenior announced on Thursday.

The most recent defeat punch came when Chelsea, whose five-match winning streak was lost to Arsenal in the semi finals of the League Cup on Tuesday, seeks to shake off the loss in their next Premier League match against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rosenior affirmed that Jamie will be out of the upcoming games because he has torn his hamstring and termed him a big blow to the team.

"Jamie, he's looking a little bit more long-term. It's a real shame for him. He's got a tear in his hamstring. I have not worked with him for too long," Rosenior said.

"Obviously, I know about his career and what an outstanding player he is. So that's going to be a big miss for us."

One of eight Chelsea players who are unavailable because of injury concerns is left winger Gittens, and forward Pedro Neto, along with midfielders Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia.

Prior to the loss against Arsenal, Chelsea had won their three previous Premier League games to climb up to the fifth position and reach the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Rosenior reported that the response to the loss by the Chelsea players had been positive.

"The lads were devastated, and rightfully so, after the game in the dressing room. But I've spoken to them. You get setbacks in life. It's how you respond," Rosenior said.

"The response in training today and in the meetings that we've had has been really positive. We have to now focus on the future, which is Wolves on Saturday."