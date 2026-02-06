Karim Benzema dazzles on debut with hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Al Hilal's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with Nasser Al Dawsari on February 5, 2026. — Reuters

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and an assist on his first day at Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal as they drubbed lowly Al-Akhdoud 6-0 here at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

The 38-year-old joined Al-Hilal on Monday after an offer to renew his contract with Al-Ittihad was reportedly rejected, and he joined the club on a free transfer after 14 years with Real Madrid.

The former France striker made a grand entrance in his new outfit by breaking the scoring freeze in fitting style as he broke the deadlock with a back-heel contact, after receiving a loose ball within the area just after the half-hour mark.

Benzema scored twice in the 60th minute with a low, close-range finish and four minutes later his hat-trick goal with another close-range finish.

The Frenchman pre-positioned Malcom to the fourth of Al-Hilal before he was replaced in the 71st minute.

Benzema applauded the performance and support of his team, indicating that he gives his best on the field.

"It was an important game today. So we are happy, we play well, we do a clean sheet and we score so we are happy," Benzema said.

"Everybody is good with me they give me everything so when I am on the pitch I give everything for them," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Salem Al-Dawsari, who won the AFC Player of the Month for 2025, finished the rout with a brace.