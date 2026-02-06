Weather update ahead of Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup opener

Members of ground staff cover the pitch as rain stops the second day play of the second and final cricket Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 25, 2023. - AFP

COLOMBO: The stage is set as Pakistan faces the Netherlands in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

However, persistent rain in the evening could disrupt play, similar to Pakistan’s sole warm-up match against Ireland, which was called off before the toss.

The morning is expected to remain cloudy, with temperatures around 31°C and a RealFeel of up to 36°C. Humidity levels will stay high at approximately 77 percent, with southeast winds blowing at 11 km/h and gusts reaching 32 km/h.

Despite dense cloud cover of nearly 88 percent, the chance of precipitation remains low, and no rainfall is expected during the morning hours.

By evening, conditions are likely to turn unsettled. Temperatures will hover around 32°C, with the RealFeel touching 37°C.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast, with a high probability of precipitation at 83 percent and expected rainfall of around 4.2 mm.

Winds will shift to the north-northwest at 17 km/h, gusting up to 43 km/h, while humidity will remain high, reducing visibility to around 4 km.

The Sinhalese Sports Club Ground will also host Pakistan's remaining two group-stage matches: against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

Historically, Pakistan and the Netherlands have faced each other twice, with the Men in Green winning both encounters. The Flying Dutchmen are yet to record a victory.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Saqib Zulfiqar.