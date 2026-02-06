Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic leaves game with left leg soreness

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) in the third quarter at Barclays Center on Feb 3, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic left the Thursday game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles in the second quarter due to soreness in his left leg.

The injury happened with a little less than four minutes left in the first half when the Lakers were in possession. Doncic stayed in the field and then left with 3:03 left in the half.

Later in the third quarter, the team declared him out of the remainder of the game officially.

Doncic had 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists with five turnovers, including the play in which he sustained an injury, in 16 minutes of play against the 76ers.

Doncic, who has not been available in eight of his 68 games this season, came in with an NBA record average of 33.4 points per game to add to his 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists in the 41 games in which he had played.

The Lakers were making their initial appearance at home in over two weeks following a 5-3 road trip.

According to the Lakers coach, the player was sidelined because he had a sore hamstring and additional imaging is required to ascertain whether he has an injury.

“He got some soreness in his hamstring. He didn’t feel like it was good enough to go back in, neither did the medical [staff]. So we held him out," the Lakers coach said.

"He'll get some imaging. Too early to say if any injury, but just had a sore hamstring.”