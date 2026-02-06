Josh Hazlewood ruled out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Josh Hazlewood runs during a practice session at Cricket Central on November 25, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Australia have suffered another major blow ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament just five days before their opening match against Ireland.

Cricket Australia confirmed that a decision on his replacement will be taken at a later stage.

Hazlewood’s withdrawal comes soon after Pat Cummins was also sidelined, further denting Australia’s bowling resources.

The pacer’s absence is particularly significant given his impressive form in 2025, during which he played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL triumph and starred in T20I series against South Africa, New Zealand and India.

Hazlewood claimed 12 wickets at an average of 16.58 with an economy rate of 7.37 this year, excelling in the powerplay where he took eight wickets at an economy of 6.72.

His standout performances included figures of 3 for 27 against South Africa in Darwin and 3 for 13 versus India in Melbourne.

However, injuries disrupted his entire summer. Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain during the final Sheffield Shield match ahead of the Ashes before later struggling with Achilles issues during his attempted return.

Although he had been targeting a comeback for the T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia said the latest medical assessments indicated he was still some way from full match fitness.

"We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," selector Tony Dodemaide said.

"We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time," he added.

Sean Abbott, who travelled with the squad from Pakistan as a reserve, remains a potential option. The decision to delay naming a replacement gives selectors flexibility as the tournament progresses.

Australia have also faced other injury concerns. Adam Zampa, who experienced groin tightness during the final T20I against Pakistan, is expected to be available for the opener against Ireland, while Nathan Ellis and Tim David, both recovering from hamstring injuries, are on track to feature during the group stage.

None of the three were available for Australia’s warm-up match against the Netherlands in Colombo, which was washed out without a ball being bowled after the team could only name 11 fit players.

Hazlewood’s absence marks the first time since the 2009 Champions Trophy that Australia have entered an ICC tournament without at least one of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith or David Warner in their squad.