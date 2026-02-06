Commentary panel announced for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Wasim Akram (L) and Waqar Younis inspect the ground before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

An impressive mix of former greats and current stars will headline the commentary team for the 10th edition of the tournament, as ICC.TV delivers a world feed service to its broadcast partners, ensuring consistent and high-quality coverage across all markets.

Highly acclaimed commentators Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop lead the panel, alongside former T20 World Cup winners Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa and Carlos Brathwaite.

The line-up also features several other celebrated voices of the game, reflecting a strong international presence throughout the competition.

Current South Africa captain and reigning ICC World Test Championship winner Temba Bavuma will make a special appearance on commentary, while 2014 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Angelo Mathews is also included among the experts set to feature during the tournament’s 55 matches.

ICC.TV’s broadcast coverage will include comprehensive pre-match shows, innings interval programmes, post-match wrap-ups and daily highlights, capturing all the action from the group stage through to the knockout rounds and the final on March 8.

The full commentary panel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 includes Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Natalie Germanos.

The panel is further strengthened by Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien, Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews and Temba Bavuma.