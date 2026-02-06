Matthew Stafford claims first MVP award and confirms return for 18th NFL season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec 22, 2024. — Reuters

The winner of the first NFL Most Valuable Player award on Thursday night put an end to months of his future being in question, as Matthew Stafford confirmed that he will play an 18th season with the Los Angeles Rams.

The old quarterback announced the news when he was being presented with the MVP honour at the NFL Honours in San Francisco.

Speaking at the podium with his four daughters, Stafford affirmed that he would be returning the following season, a moment that made Rams head coach Sean McVay weep with joy in the crowd.

The 37-year-old further warned that he wishes he were looking forward to Super Bowl LXI and not the next year's awards.

Stafford won one of the closest MVP votes in league history, squeaking past New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, with 24 first-place votes and 366 points.

Josh Allen, a quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, came in third. The prize marked a fantastic 2025 season where Stafford topped the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46) with back problems. It was his first MVP honour in his 17-year career in the NFL.

Defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns unanimously won the Defensive Player of the Year award following a season of 23 sacks.

Mike Vrabel of the New England team was named Coach of the Year, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award was earned by a Washington linebacker, Bobby Wagner.

Christian McCaffrey of San Francisco was voted Comeback Player of the Year, Tetairoa McMillan and Carson Schwesinger the offensive and defensive rookies, respectively.