Knicks acquire guard Jose Alvarado from Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts to his three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

The New York Knicks acquired guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Dalen Terry, two second-round draft picks and cash, ESPN reported on Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Alvarado, 27, is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, 21.9 minutes and a career-high 2.8 rebounds in 41 games as a reserve this season. The native of Brooklyn, N.Y., posted career-high averages of 10.3 points, 4.6 assists and 24.4 minutes in 56 games (23 starts) last season with the Pelicans.

For his career, all with New Orleans since the 2021-22 campaign, Alvarado is averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 20.3 minutes in 268 regular-season games (34 starts).

Terry, 23, reportedly was traded earlier from the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks for forward Guerschon Yabusele, 30.

Terry averaged 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 11.1 minutes in 34 games off the bench this season for the Bulls. His career averages in parts of four seasons are 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 11.1 minutes in 204 games (seven starts).

Chicago selected Terry with the 18th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks do not plan to trade former NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo before the Thursday afternoon trade deadline but are in the market to make smaller deals, ESPN reported.

The Bucks had been fielding calls from multiple teams that had made "aggressive offers" for Antetokounmpo, 31, as per reports from last week.

He is sidelined with a right calf strain and is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 30 starts this season.

A nine-time All-Star who led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years in 2021, he is the franchise's all-time leader in games (889), points (21,377), rebounds (8,831), assists (4,456) and blocked shots (1,086).

He won the MVP trophy in 2019 and 2020.

Before the deadline, the Bucks agreed to trade guards Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns for forward/centre Nick Richards and forward Nigel Hayes-Davis, ESPN reported.

Anthony, 25, averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 35 games with Milwaukee.

Coffey, 28, appeared in 30 games (two starts) for the Bucks. He averaged 2.4 points over 8.8 minutes per game.

Richards, 28, played in 28 games (two starts) for the Suns, averaging 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.

Hayes-Davis, 31, appeared in 27 games off the bench. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds over 7.2 minutes.