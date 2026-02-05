Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder’s ‘cheater’ comments

An undated picture of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has responded to Deontay Wilder after the American claimed that he has “proof and evidence” of the Briton cheating in their first two fights.

Fury's career has seen dramatic highs and lows. After his victory over Wladimir Klitschko, he took a break from boxing due to mental health struggles, substance abuse, and weight gain.

He made a sensational return in 2018, eventually dethroning WBC heavyweight champion Wilder. The two fought three times, with the first bout ending in a controversial draw, followed by two dominant wins for Fury.

However, Wilder, who previously also labelled Fury as a cheater, recently claimed that the British boxer cheated in their first two fights, and he has “proof and evidence” of that.

"He didn't whoop me twice at all," Wilder insisted.

"I'm telling you what I know. You're only seeing what you saw - he didn't win nothing, they gave it to him. I can't think of our third fight, but in two of them, he definitely cheated. I've got proof and evidence of that. When I do my documentary and movie about it, it's going to be presented. I'm going to bring the people, and the artefacts, I know."

After Wilder’s comments, Fury has also responded, saying ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has mental issues.

"I'm sat here thinking about all the stuff Deontay Wilder has been saying recently," Fury said in a video posted to social media.

"I got dragged into posting stuff, a video of me knocking him out and whatever... I've just deleted it. Rather than retaliate and hate on somebody - this man really dopes have mental health issues, it's evident to see - and rather than go back and forth with him, saying he's deluded, I'm going to pray for him and ask God to help him.

"He obviously needs the help and I'm not getting involved in pettiness. The fights were won fair and square and that's it. I'm going to pray for him and ask the Father to bring him back to the light. This man is lost, a lost soul, and I beg Jesus to return him to the Kingdom."