Rosenior claims Arsenal players showed lack of respect

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior reacts during an FA Cup match against Charlton Athletic at The Valley in London on January 10, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has claimed that Arsenal showed a lack of respect to his side during the warm-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Rosenior was witnessed angrily shouting at the Gunners’ players to stay on their half of the pitch and to avoid crossing the line on Chelsea's side as the teams prepared for the game at Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea was defeated by Arsenal 1-0 to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

"It wasn't the players," said Rosenior. "When you warm up, you have your half and the other team have their half.

"I've never asked my team or coaches to encroach on the opposition's territory. In that moment, I didn't think it was right where they were operating, they were affecting our warm up.

"I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. I'm not here to have mind games, it's just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too."

He added that there are some etiquettes in the game of football, and it is not personal from his side, but it was heat of the moment.

"There are certain etiquettes in football,” he added.

"I don't have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club. [Arsenal manager] Mikel [Arteta] is someone I've got so much respect for. It was just in that moment, I didn't think that respect was shown to my team."

Rosenior has secured six wins in eight games since replacing Enzo Maresca as Chelsea coach in January. The two defeats he conceded were against in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.