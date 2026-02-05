Frankie Edgar questions Charles Oliveira’s hunger

Charles Oliveira reacts to his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Centre in Houston on May 15, 2021. — Reuters

UFC legend Frankie Edgar has raised question on Charles Oliveira’s hunger as the Brazilian is heading towards a showdown with Max Holloway at UFC 326.

After claiming the gold at lightweight division, Oliveira has had an up-and-down in the UFC, losing to Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria during a run of three wins and three losses.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Edgar, the former UFC lightweight champion, praised Holloway for finally finding his right weight class.

“I think Holloway is on a tear, kind of like a resurgence a little bit. [155 pounds] is definitely his weight class now. I think going down to 145 was too taxing on him,” Edgar said.

He then raised questions on Charles Oliveira’s career and hunger, saying he had such an up-and-down type of career.

“Oliveira, I don't know, sometimes you just wonder. He had such an up-and-down type of career until he became the champion, and you just wonder if he's still hungry. That's what I wonder. I feel like Holloway is still chasing the bone,” he added.

Holloway will face Oliveira in a rematch 10-plus years in the making when the two face off in the main event scheduled for UFC 326 on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway beat Oliveira by TKO in a featherweight bout on August 23, 2015, that lasted less than two minutes after the latter said he suffered a freak neck injury.

Oliveira is chasing the BMF title for the first time in his career, while Holloway has fought in the lightweight division in his last three outings, securing two wins and a defeat.