Federer's ex-coach calls Borg's achievements bigger than Alcaraz's at 22

Carlos Alcaraz (Right) holds the trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final of men's singles atthe Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 7, 2025. — Reuters

Roger Federer's former coach Ivan Ljubicic has claimed that Bjorn Borg's achievements are bigger than Carlos Alcaraz's at 22.

Ljubicic said that the achievements of Alcaraz, at the Grand Slam stage so far, are ‘easier’ in a historical context, compared to how it was for Borg.

Speaking on Sky Italia, the Croatian former World No. 3 opined that Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, winning 20 or more Grand Slams, have made it easier for young players like Alcaraz to win multiple titles.

"What Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal have accomplished, winning 20 or more Grand Slam titles, perhaps makes it easier to win seven titles before the age of 22 today. Back then, the benchmark was Pete Sampras; when he reached 14 titles, we thought, ‘I have to do that.’ Today, the goal is different: it’s to win 25, so there’s still a long way to go," Ljubicic said.

Ljubicic added that it was difficult at Borg’s time to win seven and then aim for ten, then in the current era, where you have to win 25.

"Mentally, you think, ‘Seven titles isn’t an incredible number, because you have to win 25.’ It would be very different to win seven titles and then aim for ten. In my opinion, mentally, it’s easier to win seven Grand Slam titles today than it was for someone like Borg, who won seven at a very young age," he added.

Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams, adding to his two titles each from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens.

He surpassed legendary countryman Rafael Nadal — in the crowd to witness the feat — who was two years older when he did the same.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors, and Ivan Lendl.