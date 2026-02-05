Mark Butcher labels enforced Pakistan-India ICC matches 'morally spurious'

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) engaged in verbal altercation with India's Shubman Gill (left) and Abhishek Sharma during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former England batter Mark Butcher questioned the International Cricket Council (ICC) for ensuring the "most lucrative game" between fierce rivals Pakistan and India in each of its global tournaments despite the absence of bilateral ties between the two cricketing nations.

Butcher, who represented England in 71 Tests, expressed strong disapproval of the recurring scheduling of Pakistan and India in ICC tournaments, terming the practice "nonsense" despite the financial motives.

He backed his stance by citing the suspension of the bilateral ties between the two countries, stressing that forcing what he described as the "most lucrative game" was morally spurious.

"The only reason that India and Pakistan play against each other at all is ICC tournaments, where they are always grouped together to ensure that the most lucrative game in the sport is played at least once every single tournament, which itself is a nonsense, you know," said Butcher during a podcast.

"If you can't play bilateral cricket against one another, then enforcing this game to go ahead simply for financial reasons morally seems to be spurious in the least," he added.

Butcher also suggested that Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 could be interpreted as an attempt to force dialogue or apply pressure within the existing framework.

"And so therefore, you know, perhaps — and I'm not saying whether this is right or wrong — but what I am saying is that perhaps the only lever the PCB had to pull in terms of getting either some sort of dialogue, certainly not satisfaction, but to sort of like to disrupt the status quo at the moment is this one."

Notably, Pakistan's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 became uncertain after the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland due to the former's refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the decision last month, following the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released experienced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, at the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

ICC's stance towards Bangladesh was perceived as biased by the Government of Pakistan, and thus it announced on Sunday that the national men's cricket team will not be taking the field against India for their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15.