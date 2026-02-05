'I don't think about it': Lamine Yamal on Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has insisted that he is not targeting the Ballon d’Or because it is based on several factors, including team trophies and votes, rather than individual performances.

Yamal came second behind Ousmane Dembele in the Ballon d’Or race, with the French forward winning the award after a successful season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 28-year-old played a decisive role in PSG’s historic campaign, guiding the club to its first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph with a stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season’s final.

Meanwhile, Yamal also enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 campaign in which he racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumphs in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal said he just wants to enjoy playing for Barca and the Spanish national team, and not chase the award.

“I don’t think about it. It’s an award that, if you think about it, you’re not going to get an answer. It depends on what you win, how you play, and who votes. It’s not something that is decided by your play. I just want to enjoy myself and win with Barça and the national team," Yamal said.

Lamine Yamal added that he does not think about statistics and focuses on his game on the day, because sometimes even if you play well, you don’t score.

“My game is not based on that. It’s true that it creates controversy because when I play well, I don’t score, and when I score, I don’t play well, but I want to play well, for the team to win, and to keep it that way," he added.

Yamal recently won the 2025 Kopa Trophy, becoming the first player to claim it twice.