Kapil Dev tight-lipped on Pakistan's decision over India clash boycott

Kapil Dev gestures after revealing the world largest cricket bat made for the guinness world record, at Phoenix market city in Chennai on June 14, 2019. — AFP

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has chosen not to comment on Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on February 15.

Speaking on a recent Indian television talk show, Kapil was asked about the growing divide between the two nations in cricket, but he stated that such matters are ultimately determined by government and cricket board policies.

“They say they won’t play on our ground, and we won’t play on theirs. How do you see this?” the host asked.

“Honestly, it’s not my job. This is the government’s responsibility and the cricket board’s responsibility. What do I have to do with it?” Kapil replied.





When pressed on whether such barriers should exist in cricket, the 67-year-old again refrained from taking a stance.

“Look, what I feel or don’t feel doesn’t really matter. What matters is the policy of the country,” he said.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also highlighted that public comments from former players can often complicate sensitive situations.

“Whatever the country’s policy is, people like us should stand by it. When people like us start giving statements, it ends up confusing the public,” Kapil explained.

“I’m not here to confuse anyone. Let’s stand by our government, let’s stand by our cricket board. Whether they are right or wrong, time will tell,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan will formally kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, which will also host their group-stage matches against the United States on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

The Green Shirts were scheduled to face arch-rivals India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15. However, the Government of Pakistan has barred the team from participating in the blockbuster fixture.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the Super Eight stage, featuring eight teams divided into two groups of four.

The top two teams from each Super Eight group will then qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

If Pakistan reaches the semi-finals and final, the knockout matches will be held in Colombo; otherwise, the semi-finals and final will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.