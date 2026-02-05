WAPDA set up President's Trophy Grade-I final with SNGPL despite defeat against SBP

WAPDA's Bismillah Khan poses for a picture after the third day of their seventh-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against SBP at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi on February 4, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) booked their spot in the President's Trophy Grade-I final despite succumbing to a massive 210-run defeat at the hands of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the fourth day of the last-round match here at the SBP Sports Complex on Thursday.

Despite the gruelling defeat in their last league-stage fixture, WAPDA managed to secure a second-place finish with 120 points, only behind leaders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), with whom they will lock horns in the final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 8 to 12.

The final day of the seventh-round fixture commenced with SBP resuming their second innings from 262/3 through Ghazi Ghori and Kashif Ali, with a massive 244-run lead in their favour.

The duo stretched their overnight partnership for the fourth wicket to 106 runs until Sharoon Siraj gave WAPDA a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Kashif, who made a brisk 65-ball 66 with the help of five sixes and as many fours.

Ghori was then involved in a blazing 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Rameez Aziz before Captain Hasan Raza eventually called for a declaration, with the scoreboard reading 373/4 in 64 overs, thus setting a daunting 356-run target for WAPDA.

Ghori top-scored for SBP in the second innings with an unbeaten 128 off 114 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and three sixes, while Rameez made a blistering 30 not out from just 18 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

For WAPDA, Mujtaba Khan picked up three wickets, while Sharoon could make one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 356-run target, WAPDA's batting unit was dismantled by Kashif Bhatti in the second innings and could yield 145 runs before getting bowled out in 31.3 overs despite Nabi Gul's valiant half-century.

Gul waged a lone battle for WAPDA in the run chase with a gutsy 72 off 93 deliveries, comprising a dozen boundaries, including two sixes.

Besides him, captain Khalid Usman (21), Mohammad Ammar (17) and Bismillah Khan (13) could amass double figures.

Kashif spearheaded SBP's bowling charge in the second innings with sensational bowling figures of 5/72 in 15.3 overs. His efforts were backed by Qasim Akram, who bagged three wickets, while Shahid Aziz chipped in with one.