Norris says Russell’s hunger has increased for his F1 crown

Formula One champion Lando Norris has said that his fellow countryman George Russell’s hunger for the title has increased after watching him become the ruler.

While Formula One's new cars have yet to demonstrate their true potential, Russell's Mercedes team have already proven impressive reliability, clocking significant miles in a shakedown test in Barcelona last week.

McLaren, the constructors' champions for the past two campaigns, also use Mercedes engines, with Norris, 26, becoming Britain's 11th champion in 2025.

Norris and Russell joined Formula One at the same time, with the latter starting at Williams in 2019, after the pair had also battled with Anglo-Thai Alex Albon in Formula Two. Russell was the winner of that series in 2018, with Norris second and Albon -- now at Williams -- third.

"I spoke to Alex and George the other day mainly because we played padel together," Norris told reporters at a McLaren media event at the Woking factory.

"Especially with them, because we kind of came into F1 at the same time, I think it (Norris winning the title) has created more hunger for them.

"Especially for George because he's the bookies' favourite. He's a little bit giddy at the minute. That's a great thing to see."

Norris, in a lighter note, said that Russell was the "massive" favourite last season and added he was sure his friend would become champion one day, if not this year.

At Mercedes season launch this week, Russell dismissed the tag and said he did not "really feel anything" from it.

"As I've said for a long time, I feel ready to fight for a world championship. Whether we have that comment above us or not, that does not change my approach one single bit," he said.

Lando Norris said that one of his life goals has been fulfilled, but it doesn’t mean he will be coming into the season with less desire.

"It certainly hasn't taken away any ambition or desire to want to do it again or to come into this season and to not care about it," he added.

The season starts in Australia on March 8.