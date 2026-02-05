Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Pakistan's boycott of India match

Suryakuma Yadav of India during a warm up match between India and South Africa prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 at DY Patil Stadium on February 04, 2026 in Navi Mumbai, India. — ICC

MUMBAI: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s boycott of their clash against India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, with the high-profile encounter slated for February 15.

During the media conference after the Captains' Carnival, Yadav emphasised that the players are fully prepared to follow the official plan laid out by the ICC, BCCI and the government, underlining that there has been no reluctance from India’s side to play the match.

"I think mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no to playing the match. It came from the other side. ICC has given the official fixtures. BCCI and the government has decided on a neutral venue along with ICC. Our flight is booked for Colombo. So we are going for sure," Suryakumar said.

He further shed light on the team’s internal planning and discussions, outlining the roadmap for their tournament campaign and confirming that the squad is aligned with the schedule announced by the governing bodies.

"The team discussion is that we are playing first on February 7, then we will go there," he added.

The 35-year-old Indian captain acknowledged the situation but emphasised that his team’s focus remains on playing the scheduled matches.

"Their (Pakistan) decision is not in my control, I wish it was. We have been told to play, there’s a fixture. We played them three times in the Asia Cup and we played some really good cricket there. If we get to play again, we will do well. If the fixture is ready, we will definitely go," he stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha also commented on the ongoing ambiguity surrounding a potential encounter against India, reiterating that the final call rests with the government.

He emphasised that neither the cricket board nor the players have any authority over the matter, and that the government’s decision will be final.

"The decision regarding the match against India has to be made by the government. Whether there will be a match against India or not is uncertain, but we will follow whatever the government decides," Salman Ali Agha said.

On February 1, the Government of Pakistan announced that its national men’s team would participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 but would not take the field in the group-stage match against arch-rivals India.

The decision was shared through the official X handle of the Government of Pakistan.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan stated.

The move is reportedly aimed at inflicting a financial setback on the International Cricket Council (ICC), which PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi criticised last week for alleged “double standards” and accused of operating under the influence of the BCCI.

The announcement came shortly after a key meeting between Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Naqvi concluded.

The PCB chairman had also met the prime minister last month to discuss Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, indicating at the time that a final decision would be announced by late January or early February.

It is pertinent to mention that the green shirts had earlier reconsidered its participation in the 20-team mega event, which begins on February 7, after the ICC announced the replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland following Bangladesh’s refusal to tour India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the decision earlier this month, reportedly after IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad on directives from the BCCI.