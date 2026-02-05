Salman Agha speaks out on potential T20 World Cup knockout clash against India

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has spoken about the uncertainty surrounding the team’s potential clash against India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka.

During a recent media conference ahead of Pakistan’s World Cup fixtures, Agha addressed the ongoing ambiguity regarding the possible India encounter.

He emphasised that neither the cricket board nor the players have any authority over the matter, and that the government’s decision will be final.

"The decision regarding the match against India has to be made by the government. Whether there will be a match against India or not is uncertain, but we will follow whatever the government decides," Salman Ali Agha said.

The India game is not in our control. It was the government´s decision and if we have to play them in the semi-final or the final, we will go back to them and act on their advice

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent form, Agha expressed optimism about the team’s preparation and performance, highlighting the progress made over the past six months and since the Asia Cup.

"In previous tournaments, we couldn’t perform as fans had expected. This time the team is playing well, we have been playing good cricket for the past six months, and we have been playing well since the Asia Cup. Hopefully, we will show a good performance," he said.

The right-handed batter, who will lead the team as captain for the first time in a World Cup, shared his excitement ahead of the tournament.

"As captain, this is my first World Cup and I am very excited. I hope the team will perform well under my captaincy," Agha stated.

He also emphasised the team’s focus on preparation and maintaining a positive mindset rather than worrying about factors beyond their control.

"We are not focusing too much on things we cannot control. We will try to play good cricket and hopefully we will see a good contest against the other teams. No team is small in the World Cup, and we are preparing well for the match against the Netherlands," Salman Agha said.

Reflecting on the green shirts’ previous World Cup performance and the lessons learned, Agha spoke about the team’s determination to bounce back.

"We lost to USA in the last World Cup and we are determined to put that disappointment behind us and put a few things right," Agha said.

Agha also expressed his disappointment over Bangladesh's absence from the tournament while reflecting on his fond memories of playing in Sri Lanka.

"It is unfortunate that the Bangladesh team is not in the World Cup. Sri Lanka feels like my second home; people are very polite and well-mannered. Whenever I have played cricket in Sri Lanka, it has felt great," he concluded.

Pakistan will formally kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, which will also host their group-stage matches against the United States on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

The Green Shirts were scheduled to face arch-rivals India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15. However, the Government of Pakistan has barred the team from participating in the blockbuster fixture.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the Super Eight stage, featuring eight teams divided into two groups of four.

The top two teams from each pool will then qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

If Pakistan reaches the semi-finals and final, the knockout matches will be held in Colombo; otherwise, the semi-finals and final will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.