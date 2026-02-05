Indian spin legend backs Pakistan's chances in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Players of Pakistan celebrates wicket of Cooper Connolly of Australia during the T20 International match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on January 31, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s prospects in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

During a recent analysis of the Pakistan squad on his YouTube channel, Ashwin shared his thoughts on the team’s prospects in the upcoming World Cup.

“Some people might not like this, but I’m going to talk about cricket. I feel that Pakistan has a really, really good shot in this World Cup," Ashwin said.

He emphasised the team’s key players and their potential impact on the upcoming matches, highlighting the strength of the top order and the effectiveness of the bowling attack.

Ashwin highlighted Pakistan’s top-order batsmen and bowling attack, noting that their opening pair is a major advantage and that the bowlers’ mix of control and unpredictability makes the team formidable.

“Their biggest strength is their opening pair. Babar Azam is not opening; it will be Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub. Saim Ayub has been impressive in the powerplay with the bat, and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s economy rate in the powerplay is excellent at 6.5. Abrar Ahmed and Nawaz are also strong — Nawaz with his control and Abrar with his novelty factor,” he said.

The 39-year-old also analyzed Pakistan’s current squad, highlighting areas of concern such as inconsistent performances from key players and the impact of certain lineup decisions, while acknowledging the potential of emerging talents.

“Their weakness is Babar Azam coming in at the middle order, and the death bowling from Naseem Shah and Shaheen isn’t very sharp. Shadab’s batting and bowling form has dipped, while Usman Tariq brings a novelty factor with a 5.63 economy rate. Khawaja Nafay is striking at 174," he stated.

"Overall, Pakistan has strengths and weaknesses, but they do have Salman Ali Agha, who often doesn’t get mentioned,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Pakistan will formally kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, which will also host their two more group-stage matches against the United States of America (USA) on February 10 and Namibia on February 18.

Notably, the Green Shirts were due to lock horns with arch-rivals India at the R Premadasa Stadium here on February 15, but the Government of Pakistan has barred them from taking the field for the blockbuster fixture.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two teams from each of the four pools will advance into the Super Eight.

The subsequent stage will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the semi-final, scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5.

Should Pakistan progress to the semi-finals and final, the knockout matches will be held in Colombo; otherwise, the semi-finals and final will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.