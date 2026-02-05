Nasser Hussain praises Pakistan-Bangladesh unity, questions ICC's bias toward India

Former England player and media personality Nasser Hussain looks on after day four of the 2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 1st at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 1st, 2024 in London, England. - AFP

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised the unity shown by Pakistan and Bangladesh in addressing politically sensitive cricketing decisions, while simultaneously questioning the International Cricket Council’s consistency in handling such matters.

During a recent interview on an international sports platform, Hussain questioned the governing body’s consistency in dealing with politically influenced decisions by member boards, particularly in the context of World Cup participation and enforcement of tournament regulations.

He argued that the sport’s global governing body appears to apply its rules unevenly, with a perceived bias in favor of India in certain high-profile situations.

The comparison would be, and this is the real question that only the ICC can answer: If it had been India, and in the future, if India—a month before a tournament—said our government does not want us to go play in that country in a World Cup, would the ICC have been so firm and say, "You know the rules. Bad luck. We're knocking you out"? Nasser stated.

The former England batter further stressed that the debate is not about targeting any single nation but about the ICC applying its rules uniformly across all member boards, regardless of financial influence or fan power.

“That is the only question all sides ask for: consistency. You have to treat Bangladesh the same as you treat Pakistan and the same as you treat India. Now India fans will say, ‘Cry more. We have the money. It's all down to us.’ But with power comes responsibility,” he stated.

He highlighted how repeated criticism and marginalisation of teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh is hurting the competitive balance of international cricket, arguing that such narratives ultimately reduce the quality of marquee contests involving these sides.

“If you are constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan, their cricket diminishes, and hence those great games that we've seen in the past between India and Pakistan or India-Bangladesh become one-sided, as they have done. And you say it's concentrated in just that part of the world?” he stated.

The 57-year-old also pointed to the growing influence of politics within franchise cricket, questioning selection trends involving players from Pakistan and Bangladesh, while praising the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for taking a more balanced stance in The Hundred.

“I would argue, too, politics is obviously spreading through franchise cricket. Are franchises with Indian owners picking Pakistani players? Now, will they pick Bangladeshi players in their franchised leagues? And The Hundred—I think the ECB have got it right—said that they will keep an eye on that, make sure that Pakistani players play,” Nasser revealed.

He also warned that continued political interference could have long-term consequences for the sport, while applauding Bangladesh for standing by their player and Pakistan for showing solidarity, urging cricket’s powerbrokers to prioritise the game itself.

“The game is shooting itself in the foot, isn't it? I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns—they stood up for their player, The Fizz—and I quite like Pakistan. I know it's political, quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh. At some stage, someone's got to say enough with this politics. Can we just get back to playing cricket?” he concluded.