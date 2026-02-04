Serena Williams' former coach makes bold claim about Djokovic, Sinner

This collage of photos shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (left) and Italy's Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has said that Jannik Sinner is a better player than Novak Djokovic despite the Australian Open outcome.

Djokovic reminded people of his best years in a five-set thriller to dethrone Sinner and become the oldest man to make it to the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, who turns 39th after four months, showed he still has it in him and remains unbeatable on his day as he sent the double defending champion packing with a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

However, Mouratoglou believes the 24-time Grand Slam winner is behind Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz despite beating the Italian in the semi-final.

"For those who think that Djokovic beating Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open means that the Big 3 are playing better tennis than Alcaraz and Sinner, this is a very short view," Mouratoglou said.

"Let me explain. First of all, you take one match and make a rule out of it."

Former WTA No. 1 Williams and Naomi Osaka’s ex-coach referenced Sinner’s previous five victories over Djokovic, saying one victory can’t change his mind.

"Just remember, Sinner had won the five previous matches they played against each other. Just one match will not make me change my mind about what I've seen for the last two or three years,” he added.

“Jannik moves faster, hits harder, takes the ball earlier, and serves better than Novak. But Novak is the strongest mentally in tennis history, and that's what made the difference. That's what made his whole career."

Reflecting on the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner’s semi-final, he said that the Serbian won the match just because of his mental strength.

"Sinner won 12 more points throughout the whole match than Novak, but he lost because Novak won the big ones, the ones that counted the most," Mouratoglou said.

"Novak is not a better tennis player than Sinner, but he is the biggest competitor in history, and he was better than Jannik Sinner in that match."