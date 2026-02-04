President's Trophy Grade-I: SNGPL, Sahir Associates, Ghani Glass register last-round victories

Ghani Glass's Shoaib Akhtar Jnr poses for a picture after the third day of their seventh-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against KRL at the KCCA Stadium in Karachi on February 4, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Ghani Glass and Sahir Associates won their respective last-round matches of the President's Trophy Grade-I on the penultimate day here on Wednesday.

At the UBL Sports Complex here, Test spinner Sajid Khan's five-wicket haul in the second innings helped the joint leaders successfully defend a modest 172-run target against the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL resumed their second innings from 102/6, leading by a slender 92 runs, to which they added a valuable 79 runs for the remaining four wickets, courtesy of Awais Zafar's vital half-century.

Awais remained the top-scorer for SNGPL in the second innings with an 80-ball 51, laced with six fours and a six.

He was supported by all-rounder Aamir Jamal, who contributed with 38 off 31 deliveries, featuring six fours.

Asif Afridi was the standout bowler for OGDCL, taking six wickets for 64 runs in 26.4 overs, while Mohammad Amir Khan bagged four.

Set to chase a 172-run target, OGDCL's batting unit was dismantled by Sajid and could yield 148 before getting bowled out in 55.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Umar Siddiq remained the top-scorer with a cautious 26 off 75 deliveries, followed by captain Imam-ul-Haq, who made a 41-ball 24 up the order.

Sajid spearheaded SNGPL's bowling charge with a five-wicket haul for 71 runs in his 23 overs. His efforts were backed by Shehzad Gul, who bagged three, while Mohammad Ali and Jamal chipped in with one apiece.

At the KCCA Stadium here, Ghani Glass dented Khan Research Laboratories' (KRL) final qualification hopes by inflicting an innings and 101-run defeat on the third-placed side on the penultimate day of their last-round match.

The decisive third day commenced with Ghani Glass resuming their first innings from 343/9 in response to KRL's 189 all out and could add five more to their overnight score, thus getting bowled out for 354 in 113.1 overs.

All-rounder Haseeb-ur-Rehman top-scored with a gutsy 87 off 156 deliveries with the help of nine fours. Middle-order Tayyab Tahir contributed with a patient 82 off 203 deliveries, hitting three boundaries, while Mohsin Riaz chipped in with a fluent 71 off 122 balls, laced with eight fours.

For KRL, Hamza Nazar bagged four wickets, followed by Mohammad Hamza with two, while Arshad Iqbal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem and Saad Baig could claim one apiece.

Trailing by 165 runs, KRL's batting unit succumbed further in the second innings as it was booked for a meagre 64 runs in 20.4 overs.

Lower-order batter Hamza Nazar remained the top-scorer with a gusty 26 off as many deliveries, while captain Iftikhar (10) was the other to amass double figures.

Shoaib Akhtar led Ghani Glass's bowling charge in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, while Sameen Gul bagged four wickets.

In another last-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, Sahir Associates handed defending champions Pakistan Television (PTV) a 10-wicket thrashing on the penultimate day, courtesy of Mohammad Suleman's four-wicket haul.

On the commencement day of the third day at the HPC Oval Ground, the holders resumed their second innings from 19/3 and could add 119 more to their overnight score, thus getting booked for 138 in 36.2 overs despite wicketkeeper batter Taimur Khan's half-century.

Taimur top-scored with a resilient 54 off 70 deliveries, followed by Mohammad Taha, who made 32 from 85 balls. Besides them, only Mohammad Mohsin (21) and Amad Butt (10 not out) could amass double figures.

Suleman was the pick of the bowlers for Sahir Associates, taking four wickets for just 21 runs in 8.2 overs. He was supported by Khan Zaib and Razaullah, who bagged two each, while Rewayat Khan and Mohammad Faiq chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase a paltry 17-run target, Sahir Associates comfortably amassed the total in just three overs through openers Faiq and Faham-ul-Haq, who made unbeaten 12 and five, respectively.

In the remaining final-round match of the President's Trophy Grade-I, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were in a commanding position against joint-leaders Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as the home side finished the penultimate day leading by 244 runs with seven wickets in hand.

At the commencement of the pulsating third day, WAPDA resumed their first innings from 282/5 in response to SBP's 394 all out and went on to clinch a handy 18-run lead as they finished at 412 all out in 131.4 overs.

Leading their batting charge in the first innings was wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan, who struck a vital century and top-scored for them with an anchoring 115 off 203 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and two sixes.

Bismillah also shared a 142-run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain Khalid Usman, who made a vital contribution with a half-century, scoring 62 off 120 deliveries, laced with six boundaries.

For SBP, Mohammad Ismail took four wickets, followed by Shahid Aziz and Kashif Bhatti with two each, while Niaz Khan and Qasim Akram bagged one apiece.

Trailing by 18 runs, SBP's batters delivered another strong showing in the second innings as they finished the penultimate day at 262/3, leading by 244 runs.

Leading the way for them was wicketkeeper batter Ghazi Ghouri, who remained their top-scorer with an unbeaten 85 off 72 deliveries, and will resume their second innings on the final day alongside Kashif Ali, who had made 32 not out.

Ghazi was involved in a crucial 148-run partnership for the third wicket with top-order Mohammad Huraira, who made a significant contribution with an anchoring 72 off 97 deliveries.

Mujtaba Khan remained the solitary wicket-taker for WAPDA in the second innings as he accounted for all three SBP dismissals on the penultimate day.