James Harden speaks out on stunning Cavaliers trade

James Harden (1) looks on at Capital One Arena in Washington on November 27, 2024. — Reuters

James Harden has broke silence on a stunning trade that sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the deal, the Cavaliers and Clippers have agreed on a trade sending the 11-time All-Star to Cleveland, while Darius Garland and a second-round pick will go to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic both reported Tuesday.

Harden, 36, was held out of the Clippers' lineup on Sunday at Phoenix and on Monday against Philadelphia for what the team cited as personal reasons.

Speaking with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Harden reflected on his exit from the Clippers with notable restraint, saying that when things don’t work out, you have to end things without having to crack each other.

“In life, not even just basketball, when things don’t work out, there are ways to end things in relationships without having to crack each other,” Harden said.

“Maybe we just don’t see a future with each other. Maybe we outgrew each other. Whatever the case may be.”

James Harden added that, fortunately, the Clippers’ leadership, owner Steve Ballmer, team president Lawrence Frank, and coach Tyronn Lue, did not make it a mess of it, and it was a swift exit.

“They didn’t put me in a weird position as much as everybody tried to make it like that,” Harden said.

The former NBA MVP and three-time scoring champ has played 44 games and is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds, his 17th in the NBA.