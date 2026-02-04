Cavaliers acquire James Harden from Clippers: reports

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) dribbles up court at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 7, 2026. — Reuters

The Cavaliers and Clippers have agreed on a trade, according to which the 11-time All-Star James Harden will join Cleveland, while Darius Garland and a second-round pick will go to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic both reported Tuesday.

Harden, 36, was held out of the Clippers' lineup on Sunday at Phoenix and on Monday against Philadelphia for what the team cited as personal reasons.

The former NBA MVP and three-time scoring champ has played 44 games and is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds, his 17th in the NBA.

Harden, who is technically under contract for just the current season, could block any trade, which requires his approval for the swap. The second year of his two-year, $81.5 million deal is a player option, which isn't fully guaranteed.

Garland, 26, has been out of action since January 14 with a Grade 1 right toe sprain.

The two-time All-Star, who is in the third year of his contract worth $197.2 million, is averaging 18.0 points and 6.9 assists over 26 games this campaign.

The Cavaliers, with 30 wins and 21 losses, are in contention in the Eastern Conference, one of four teams with either 30 or 31 wins behind first-place Detroit, who have 36 wins and 12 defeats, which explains the desire to make a big move by acquiring Harden.

The Clippers, whose record is 23-26, are in play-in contention in the West, currently in ninth place.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.