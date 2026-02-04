India down spirited Afghanistan to reach U19 World Cup final

India captain Ayush Mhatre plays a shot during their ICC Men's U19 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 4, 2026. — ICC

HARARE: Aaron George's brisk century helped India chase down a daunting 311-run target and beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 here at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

The victory propelled India into the final, where they will be locking horns with England on Friday at the same venue.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan registered a formidable total of 310/4 in 50 overs, courtesy of centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai, who shared a 148-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shinozada remained the top-scorer with a 93-ball 110, laced with 15 fours, while Niazai made an unbeaten 101 off 86 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and two sixes.

The duo was provided a decent platform by openers Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai, who made 39 and 31, respectively.

For India, Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chohan bagged two wickets each.

Set to chase a daunting 311-run target, the former champions comfortably amassed the total for the loss of just three wickets and 53 balls to spare.

Leading the way for India was opener George, who top-scored with a blazing century, making 115 off 104 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and two sixes.

His opening partner, Vaibhav Sooriyavanshi, however, gave India a flamboyant start with a swashbuckling 68 off 33 deliveries, smashing nine fours and four sixes.

Captain Ayush Mhatre played an anchoring role after Sooriyvanshi's dismissal with a 59-ball 62, featuring five fours and four sixes, until falling victim to Nooristani Omarzai in the 27th over.

Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, taking two wickets for 64 runs in his 10 overs, while Wahidullah Zadran could claim one.