Duke McKenzie predicts Wilder vs Chisora

This collage of photos shows Deontay Wilder (left) and Derek Chisora. — Reuters/Instagram

Former world champion Duke McKenzie has predicted the winner of the upcoming fight between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder.

It will be fair to say that both of the boxers have passed their best and are over forty years of age. With each of them moving forward into what will be their 50th contest.

Chisora, who has not won a world title in his career and lost to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, is in great form with victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in recent times.

Former WBC champion Wilder has only one win in his last five fights, losing to Fury two times and once to Zhilei Zhang, all by knockout, and to Joseph Parker by points.

Speaking to Seconds Out, McKenzie shared his opinion about the fight, explaining the aspects that make the bout interesting.

“This is what makes the fight so interesting, and it is an interesting fight, because if nothing else, it doesn’t matter if these two have both left; they still hit hard enough to knock each other out,” McKenzie said.

“So this fight is going to be down to two main things – first thing is the endurance of each fighter, how much has each fighter got left in the tank? The second is it comes down to the concentration levels; it will be the one who can concentrate for the longest period of time, who doesn’t make that slip, who doesn’t get that big shot.”

He then added that he is putting his money on Chisora to win.

“If the fight between those two is over here and it’s at the O2, I think you’ve got to back Chisora,” he added.

Wilder is set to face Chisora on April 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.