Devon Conway roped in by Islamabad United as direct signing for PSL 11

New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during their third T20I against West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson on November 9, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United on Wednesday announced signing New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Devon Conway for the historic 11th edition of the tournament, set to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing an animated poster featuring the New Zealand international.

The 34-year-old was roped in by the United for Rs63 million, becoming the second-most expensive player in the team, only behind captain Shadab Khan, who was retained for Rs60 million.

"The 4th Fastest man to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket joins Islamabad United. Devon Conway it is! The Kiwi star is ready to light up the #HBLPSL11 as our direct signing," the franchise captioned the post.

📢📢 The 4th Fastest man to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket joins Islamabad United.@D_Conway88 it is!! The Kiwi star is ready to light up the #HBLPSL11 as our direct signing.



Welcome to the #ISLUFamily 🦁#UnitedWeWin #DimaghSe #NewEra pic.twitter.com/DGYoKlw6Mi — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 4, 2026

The announcement came the following day, the United announced retaining three players, Shadab in Platinum, Salman Irshad in Gold and Andries Gous in Silver categories.

Conway, who made his international debut in 2020, has thus far represented New Zealand in 32 Tests, 43 ODIs and 66 T20Is, and has accumulated 5964 runs across formats with the help of 12 centuries and 31 fifties.

Since making his international debut, Conway has represented New Zealand in all ICC tournaments. He is also a part of the Blackcaps' squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

It is pertinent to mention that Conway is only the second player in PSL's history, after Australia's Steve Smith, to be directly signed, which has been allowed for the first time since the advent of the tournament in 2016.