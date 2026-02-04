Karim Benzema compares Al-Hilal with European giants

Karim Benzema (left) receives Al-Hilal shirt. — @Alhilal_EN

Karim Benzema has said that he is happy to be a player of his new club Al-Hilal, calling it the Real Madrid in Asia.

Benzema joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on Monday after his contract with Al-Ittihad was terminated.

According to the local media, the move to Al-Hilal followed Benzema's rejection of an offer to renew his contract with Al-Ittihad. The former Madrid striker was absent from the last two league games for the club.

The Saudi club have acquired Karim Benzema on a free transfer.

In an interview with the Al-Hilal website for the first time since his move, the French striker and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner said that he is happy to be at the club and called it the Real Madrid in Asia.

"It's good. I'm happy to be here. After my first training with the team, with the coach, I'm so happy and glad to be a part of this team,” Benzema said.

"It's a good team, with a good history. They have won a lot of trophies.

"It's similar, like Real Madrid in Asia. Everything is good, the fans are good, they play well, they have good players, they have a good mentality.”

He added that he liked the club from before, when he used to play against them with Madrid.

"I liked this team from before. I used to play against them with Madrid and it was not an easy game. It was a good game so I have good memories. Today I'm happy because I'm a player of Al Hilal," he added.