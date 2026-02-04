Jessica Pegula backs Coco Gauff amid backlash over Australian Open racket smash

An undated picture of world number three Jessica Pegula(left) and Coco Gauff. Reuters/ Twitter, @TMZ

Jessica Pegula, the world number three, has defended Coco Gauff after she was criticised over her viral racket smash at the Australian Open, claiming that most of the responses were unjustified and uninformed.

A camera caught Gauff destroying her racket in a hallway at Rod Laver arena and the video quickly went viral and received mixed reactions.

Coco Gauff releases her frustrations after a disappointing defeat in the Australian Open quarter-finals 💥 pic.twitter.com/4Ur9jlxR0P — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 27, 2026

Although a great number of fans supported the world No. 5, a few people were curious about her behavior and they thought that she should have waited till she got to the locker room in case she wanted to have some privacy.

Pegula, who is 10 years older than other American, rejected those assertions by stating that releasing frustration in the locker room would have been awkward to other players. She mentioned that players do not always have much privacy to overcome strong emotions.

The incident also elicited criticism on the Australian open organisers on the inclusion of cameras in places where they should be private. Gauff said later that she did not know that she was under camera action at the moment.

Pegula said that it would have been clumsy and obstructive to smash a racket in the locker room.

“I saw the comments like, ‘Why wouldn’t she just go to the locker room. But why would you go to the locker room and do that? It would have been so awkward," Pegula said.

“But where are you going to do that? It’s carpet. Are you going to smash it into a locker and smash it? There are people in there! No! You are trying to have a moment to yourself.

“You don’t go into the locker room and then make everyone else uncomfortable because you are having a mini meltdown. You are entitled to do that in your own space.”