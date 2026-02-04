Snooker legend John Virgo dies at 79

An undated picture of elegant snooker player and former broadcaster John Virgo. — Instagram/ worldsnookertour

Elegant snooker player and former broadcaster John Virgo passed away at the age of 79, World Snooker Tour (WST) announced on Wednesday.

Virgo had a 18-year career, including four non-ranking titles, including the UK Championship of 1979, and semi-finals of the World Championship in 1979.

He is also known perhaps most readily through his post-playing career, which involved hosting snooker TV programme, Big Break with comedian, Jim Davidson between 1991 and 2002.

After retiring to play in the year 1994, Virgo joined BBC as a commentator.

The BBC was his final commentary delivered 17 days ago when Kyren Wilson defeated John Higgins in the Masters final.

He was a very popular commentator, and his most resorted to was ‘where is the cue ball going?’ catchphrase in case a player was about to commit a foul.

World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened by the passing of snooker great John Virgo and offers condolences to his relatives and close ones.

"Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV."

So sad to hear about the news of John Virgo’s passing. He was a great character and an amazing pundit/commentator. I had the pleasure of sharing the booth with him during the world championships a couple of years ago in which I got a huge appreciation for how good he was. We’ve… — Neil Robertson OAM (@nr147) February 4, 2026

Snooker legends like Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, and many others have also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the legend.

So so sad to hear the news of the passing of John Virgo!!! Such a great guy and a huge character!! He Will be greatly missed! RIP JV ❤️ — Mark Selby MBE (@markjesterselby) February 4, 2026

