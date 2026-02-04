Nawaz credits unexpected recall for career resurgence ahead of T20 World Cup

Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga during the Twenty20 international Tri-Series final cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2025. — AFP

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has credited a combination of opportunity, patience, and tactical refinement for his recent resurgence, as he sets his sights on the upcoming T20 World Cup.

His return to the national side, initially unforeseen, has sparked a career-best phase of performances.

Nawaz’s recall to the national squad came as a surprise in July, following an injury to his teammate Shadab Khan.

At the time, Nawaz was gearing up to participate in various franchise leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

"I was picked in the CPL in July and was preparing to play in the franchise leagues," Nawaz said.

He explained how circumstances shifted unexpectedly, leading to his national team selection.

"Shadab [Khan] got injured so I was chosen as his replacement. It was not in my plan, but when I was picked in the Pakistan team, I didn't think I would perform in this way. I didn't predict that the rest of my year would go like this, with so many outstanding performances. Obviously, our elders say that Allah always has a better plan than us humans. His plan is the best," he added.

Looking ahead to the global tournament, Nawaz expressed strong belief in Pakistan's chances.

"It is our best chance," he says. "We have a good combination according to conditions in Sri Lanka. We have played a lot of good cricket leading up to the World Cup."

He acknowledged the unique pressure of a World Cup stage, viewing it as a defining platform.

"There is pressure to win bilateral matches but when you play in the World Cup, the 'World Cup' tag comes with the territory, so it adds to the overall pressure," he says. "A player must know how to handle that pressure.

A significant factor behind his recent improvement as a bowler has been his conscious effort to add more variation to his deliveries.

By adjusting his pace and experimenting with different styles, he has been able to challenge batsmen more effectively and keep them guessing.

"The coaches have told me that I am varying my pace in the last few months," he said. "Obviously when you are bowling slowly, you give the ball a chance to turn. The cricket these days has become rapid, so when a spinner comes under pressure, he starts to bowl quickly.

Nawaz spoke highly of the influence of white-ball coach Mike Hesson, highlighting the positive environment he fosters for players.

Having played under Hesson for Islamabad United in the PSL, the 31-year-old emphasised how the coach’s approach helps players understand their roles clearly.

"Mike Hesson is a very positive coach. I played under him for Islamabad United during last season's PSL. He provides clarity to each player, which makes life easier for the players. He tells players [their] role in the team. What is expected of him. When a player knows these things, it becomes easier to focus on his role."

The left-arm spinner also reflected on the team’s successes under Hesson’s guidance, pointing to several series victories and competitive performances on the international stage.

"We won two tri-series, and another bilateral series. We were in the Asia Cup final. We have had good results under Mike Hesson. I think he is trying to expand the players pool, to give youngsters more chance.

Nawaz further commented on Hesson’s efforts to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket in Pakistan, noting the importance of preparing young players for the demands of the highest level.

"There is a gulf between the domestic and international game in Pakistan, so I think he is trying to bridge that gap for young cricketers. They need to know how to carry themselves at the highest level. I think it is positive to see that Hesson is bringing up young performers to see how cricket is played in the Pakistan team."