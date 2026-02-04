Lamine Yamal helps Barcelona beat Albacete, reach Copa del Rey semi-finals

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts against Elche in LaLiga on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

Teenager Lamine Yamal starred as Barcelona secured a 2-1 victory over Segunda Division side Albacete here at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, booking their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Yamal scored first goal in the 39th minute, his first goal of the season competition as well, to give the holders a lead.

The leaders of the La Liga increased their lead soon after the restart as the defender Ronald Araujo lifted to score a precise corner by Marcus Rhasford, a milestone to the England attacker who became only the third Englishman to score ten goals and give ten assists in the LaLiga this season.

Rashford, who was on loan with Manchester United, had previously impressed with an astute solo run and a cutting pass which resulted in the Barcelona goal.

Albacete, who had had the fairytale run including a dramatic last-minute victory over Real Madrid in the previous round provided some late resistance.

In the 87th minute, Javi Moreno brought the difference down with an opportune shot when a Jose Carlos Lazo cross was met by Moreno.

Nevertheless, the Second Division side was unable to score an equaliser, with Ferran Torres spared an offside goal in the final seconds.

Barca controlled most of the playing time in the match, establishing the first actual opportunity in the eighth minute, when Rashford had the chance to take a shot, but needed to wait until Yamal scored.

This will now present Hansi Flick with a second difficult semi-final in which they hope to retain their Copa del Reo title and the victory will serve to emphasise the influence of the young talent and the old campaigners.