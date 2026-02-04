Arizona Diamondbacks sign Carlos Santana to one-year deal: reports

An undated picture of Carlos Santana. — Instagram/ slamtana_41

Arizona Diamondbacks is signing a one-year, two million dollars contract to Carlos Santana, a first baseman, according to several reports on Tuesday.

Santana, whose 40th birthday is April 8, is a switch-hitter who provides the Diamondbacks with a choice at first base with left-handed-hitting Pavin Smith, whose birthday is Friday.

In 2025, Santana hit with a combined 219 and 11 home runs and 54 RBIs, dividing between Cleveland (116 games) and the Chicago Cubs (eight), who signed him on Sept. 1 four days after he was released by the Guardians.

He began with 92 games at first base and 18 games at designated hitter and one game at third base. Santana won a Silver Slugger Award in 2019 as an All-Star first baseman with Cleveland and the Gold Glove as American League first basemen with the Minnesota Twins in 2024.

Santana has a 2,204-game regular-season career with Cleveland (2010-17, 2019-20, 2025), the Philadelphia Phillies (2018), Kansas City Royals (2021-22), Seattle Mariners (2022), Pittsburgh Pirates (2023), Milwaukee Brewers (2023), Twins (2024) and Cubs (2025-2021).

In 30 playoff games, he also hit five homers and 13 RBIs with a .205 batting average.

It is pertinent to mention that Santana was not eligible to receive a qualifying offer this offseason since he got one from Cleveland in 2017. Thus, there is no Draft pick compensation attached to him, or penalty for signing him.