Saqlain Mushtaq set to land a major role in PCB

Saqlain Mushtaq (L) is in line to be appointed the head of International Player Development.

Spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq is close to being given a prominent position at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) High Performance Centre, according to a report on Jang.

Citing sources within the PCB, the Urdu daily states that Mushtaq will be appointed the head of International Player Development, with a formal announcement expected in a day or two.

The sources further said that the development is part of the PCB’s decision to restructure and unite the National Cricket Academy and its department of domestic cricket.

Mushtaq, the inventor of Doosra, is arguably the finest off-spinner ever produced by Pakistan. He took 288 wickets in just 169 ODIs for Pakistan at an average of 21.78 – a number better than even the great Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

