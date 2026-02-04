Pep Guardiola pledges to speak out against global unrest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts against Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola vowed to use his medium to raise his voice against conflicts and violence around the world on Tuesday and urged everyone to join hands to create a more just and human society.

Guardiola was addressing a pre-match press conference before City played a League Cup semifinal second leg against Newcastle United, five days after he spoke at a benefit concert in Barcelona in support of children in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Guardiola pointed out that in the present usage of information, the world can observe with naked eyes such world disasters as the violence in Palestine, Ukraine, and Sudan and pointed to the fact that it is the duty of all human beings to be more aware.

"Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the information in front of our eyes watching more clearly than now," Guardiola said.

"The genocide in Palestine, what happened in Ukraine, what happened in Russia, what happened all around the world - in Sudan, everywhere," he said, referring to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

"What happened in front of us? Do you want to see it? It's our problems as human beings. It's our problems."

He said society must work collectively to improve.

"Look what happened in the United States of America, Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed. Tell me how you can defend that," Guardiola said.

It is pertinent to mention that the fatal shootings of the two US citizens by federal immigration agents sparked widespread protests in the United States.