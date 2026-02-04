NFL: Mike Vrabel embraces Patriots’ underdog role ahead of Super Bowl with Seattle

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference at Santa Clara Marriott on Feb 3, 2026. — Reuters

SANTA CLARA: New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is not only comfortable with the fact that his club is an underdog, but he also believes that it is a part of the American culture as they prepare to face off with Seattle in a Super Bowl.

Coach Vrabel highlighted that the majority of individuals are underdogs and only a small elite group are the favourites, and he aims to see how he can help the majority to become better people.

"The majority of Americans, or a majority of people, probably are more underdogs than they are favourites," Vrabel explained during Tuesday's press conference in Santa Clara.

"Favorites are the talented, elite, top 10%. And most groups are made out of a lot of people that are average and 80%, and we're trying to make the 80% a little bit better," he added.

It is a philosophy that has seen the Patriots reach the first Super Bowl in the tenure of Vrabel, which has been incredible in his first season with the club.

The 50-year-old native of Ohio is a 3-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as a player. The former linebacker is currently seeking a place in a rare club of coaches who have won a Super Bowl not only as a player but also as a head coach.

Being a player, Vrabel was a two-way force. During the Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers in 2004, he brought in a one-yard Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter as a touchdown, and got two sacks and a forced fumble.

His team will be tested to the last test on Sunday when they encounter the defence of Seattle. The strategy that Vrabel has towards his team is to strike a balance.