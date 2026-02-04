Rhys Edwards set to challenge Gully Powar for British featherweight title

A collage of picture for Welsh featherweight boxer Rhys Edwards and Gully Powar. — Instagram/ rhysedwardss2000, gullyboxer

CARDIFF: Rhys Edwards, a Welsh featherweight boxer, will fight for the British featherweight title against Gully Powar on the undercard of a world title defence of lightweight boxer Lauren Price on 4 April here at the Utilita Arena.

Edwards, who has a 25-year-old age, explained that the title shot is the highest goal of his career to date.

"Winning the British title has been a dream since I first started boxing," he said.

"I've worked my whole career for this moment, and now it's time to make it count. To get this opportunity at home in Wales is a special feeling."

Edwards has only one loss in his history, to Peter McGrail in 2024, and the following month, he performed again with a comfortable victory over Thomas Essomba.

The Wolverhampton fighter Powar, 23, is gradually making his name felt in the division after drawing attention as he competed in the WBC Boxing Grand Prix last year.

Powar assertively stated that he is already prepared to demonstrate his efforts and intends to take home the title of the British in Cardiff, but he showed his respect towards Rhys.

"This is my time to shine. I've been putting in the work behind the scenes and now everyone gets to see what I'm about," Powar said.

"I respect Rhys, but I'm coming to Cardiff to take that British title home."

Ben Shalom, who promotes Edwards, described the contest as ‘a fantastic British title fight between two young, hungry fighters’.